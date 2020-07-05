5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Incredible Opportunity to lease beautiful light-filled soft contemporary, very private on wooded lot with babbling brook. Southern Living yard, maintenance included. Very open plan, amazing space for storage, home office, media room, in-law suite, endless possibilities! 2-story great room/dining room, bedroom and bath on main level, two bedrooms up with shared bath, expansive wrap around deck over covered beautiful patio to relax and entertain. Home is located in prestigious area inside 285 off Mt. Vernon, near private schools and sought after Fulton County Schools.