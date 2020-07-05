All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM

5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW

5165 Vernon Springs Trail Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5165 Vernon Springs Trail Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Incredible Opportunity to lease beautiful light-filled soft contemporary, very private on wooded lot with babbling brook. Southern Living yard, maintenance included. Very open plan, amazing space for storage, home office, media room, in-law suite, endless possibilities! 2-story great room/dining room, bedroom and bath on main level, two bedrooms up with shared bath, expansive wrap around deck over covered beautiful patio to relax and entertain. Home is located in prestigious area inside 285 off Mt. Vernon, near private schools and sought after Fulton County Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW have any available units?
5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW have?
Some of 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW pet-friendly?
No, 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW offer parking?
Yes, 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW offers parking.
Does 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW have a pool?
No, 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW does not have a pool.
Does 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5165 Vernon Springs Trail NW does not have units with air conditioning.

