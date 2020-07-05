All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane

5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Prepare to fall in love! Warmth and elegance abound in this stunning Sandy Springs Craftsman home. Beautifully situated on a professionally landscaped lot, this home features high-end finishes that you find in new construction- gleaming hardwoods, heavy moulding throughout, light, bright, open floor plan, true chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, keeping room overlooking a private backyard, and screened porch. Oversized master suite with sitting room, terrace level with in-law or nanny suite. Renovations by paragon construction services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane have any available units?
5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane have?
Some of 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane offer parking?
No, 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane have a pool?
No, 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane have accessible units?
No, 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College