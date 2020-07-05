5095 Nesbit Ferry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Prepare to fall in love! Warmth and elegance abound in this stunning Sandy Springs Craftsman home. Beautifully situated on a professionally landscaped lot, this home features high-end finishes that you find in new construction- gleaming hardwoods, heavy moulding throughout, light, bright, open floor plan, true chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, keeping room overlooking a private backyard, and screened porch. Oversized master suite with sitting room, terrace level with in-law or nanny suite. Renovations by paragon construction services.