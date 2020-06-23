504 Granville Ct

Amenities

Ask us how to pay zero security deposit. House is ready to move in now!!!, Location, Location. Close to the new City Springs Center and 400/285, Mercedes Benz HQ, Shopping, Marta, and more!! This bright and open one bedroom condo features gleaming new floors, new paint, built in shelving and cozy fireplace. The spacious bedroom is complete with walk in closet. The kitchen is open to the living room and features plenty of cabinets, counter space and breakfast bar. Laundry room off the kitchen. Private patio, the community has pool and gym facility.



1200 is the discount rent from 1250 if paid before the 1st of each month. SOME pets under 10 pounds considered. Good Credit, 3 times rent income, and move in within next 30 days required.