All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 504 Granville Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
504 Granville Ct
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

504 Granville Ct

504 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

504 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Ask us how to pay zero security deposit. House is ready to move in now!!!, Location, Location. Close to the new City Springs Center and 400/285, Mercedes Benz HQ, Shopping, Marta, and more!! This bright and open one bedroom condo features gleaming new floors, new paint, built in shelving and cozy fireplace. The spacious bedroom is complete with walk in closet. The kitchen is open to the living room and features plenty of cabinets, counter space and breakfast bar. Laundry room off the kitchen. Private patio, the community has pool and gym facility.

1200 is the discount rent from 1250 if paid before the 1st of each month. SOME pets under 10 pounds considered. Good Credit, 3 times rent income, and move in within next 30 days required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Granville Ct have any available units?
504 Granville Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 504 Granville Ct have?
Some of 504 Granville Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Granville Ct currently offering any rent specials?
504 Granville Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Granville Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Granville Ct is pet friendly.
Does 504 Granville Ct offer parking?
No, 504 Granville Ct does not offer parking.
Does 504 Granville Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Granville Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Granville Ct have a pool?
Yes, 504 Granville Ct has a pool.
Does 504 Granville Ct have accessible units?
No, 504 Granville Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Granville Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Granville Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Granville Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Granville Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College