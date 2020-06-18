422 Granville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool

Top floor unit with balcony overlooking the courtyard. The Granville is conveniently located near GA400, 285, Marta, Perimeter Mall. Open floorpan with SS appliances, full-size washer/dryer in unit. Gas fireplace in the Living Room. Additional storage unit off balcony and gated underground parking spot. Complex has great pool, and fitness center. Water, sewer, gas, and trash included in rent. Minimum 12 month lease required, prefer 24 month. Owner will consider lease with option to purchase.