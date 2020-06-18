All apartments in Sandy Springs
422 Granville Court
422 Granville Court

422 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

422 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
Top floor unit with balcony overlooking the courtyard. The Granville is conveniently located near GA400, 285, Marta, Perimeter Mall. Open floorpan with SS appliances, full-size washer/dryer in unit. Gas fireplace in the Living Room. Additional storage unit off balcony and gated underground parking spot. Complex has great pool, and fitness center. Water, sewer, gas, and trash included in rent. Minimum 12 month lease required, prefer 24 month. Owner will consider lease with option to purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Granville Court have any available units?
422 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 422 Granville Court have?
Some of 422 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
422 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 422 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 422 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 422 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 422 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 422 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 422 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 422 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
