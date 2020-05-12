35 Mount Paran Road NW

Amenities
This gated Renaissance Revival defines luxury in the heart of Buckhead. 7 Bed/7.3 Bath feat. stunning marble, limestone, & hardwood floors; soaring 10-22’ ceilings; library rotunda; ornate fireplaces; & elaborate custom stone & woodwork. Custom kitchen feat. massive granite island, commercial appliances, & hidden pantry. Master offers walk-in shower for 2, sep. tub, & dual closets. 4 car garage, enormous patio, steam room, sauna, theater, bar & terrace level entertainment suite opening to a covered lanai & fenced yard make this home an executive entertainer’s dream.