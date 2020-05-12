All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 35 Mount Paran Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
35 Mount Paran Road NW
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:12 AM

35 Mount Paran Road NW

35 Mount Paran Road Northwest · (404) 606-3595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

35 Mount Paran Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 10 Bath · 10456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
sauna
This gated Renaissance Revival defines luxury in the heart of Buckhead. 7 Bed/7.3 Bath feat. stunning marble, limestone, & hardwood floors; soaring 10-22’ ceilings; library rotunda; ornate fireplaces; & elaborate custom stone & woodwork. Custom kitchen feat. massive granite island, commercial appliances, & hidden pantry. Master offers walk-in shower for 2, sep. tub, & dual closets. 4 car garage, enormous patio, steam room, sauna, theater, bar & terrace level entertainment suite opening to a covered lanai & fenced yard make this home an executive entertainer’s dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Mount Paran Road NW have any available units?
35 Mount Paran Road NW has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Mount Paran Road NW have?
Some of 35 Mount Paran Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Mount Paran Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
35 Mount Paran Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Mount Paran Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 35 Mount Paran Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 35 Mount Paran Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 35 Mount Paran Road NW does offer parking.
Does 35 Mount Paran Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Mount Paran Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Mount Paran Road NW have a pool?
No, 35 Mount Paran Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 35 Mount Paran Road NW have accessible units?
No, 35 Mount Paran Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Mount Paran Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Mount Paran Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Mount Paran Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Mount Paran Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 35 Mount Paran Road NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity