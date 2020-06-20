317 Alderwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

End unit brick townhome in a gated community in the heart of Sandy Springs, The spacious open floor plan with hardwood floor on main. Contemporary fireplace with stacked stone surround. stain grade built in bookcases, maple cabinets with granite counter top. huge center island. finish basement with wet bar could be media room/office or convert to bedroom. convenient location easy to I-400,285, shopping center, restaurant. tons of upgrade in the house. refrigerator,washer,dryer included. Whole house with hardwood floor.