Sandy Springs, GA
317 Alderwood Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:43 PM

317 Alderwood Lane

317 Alderwood Lane · (770) 912-2207
Location

317 Alderwood Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
End unit brick townhome in a gated community in the heart of Sandy Springs, The spacious open floor plan with hardwood floor on main. Contemporary fireplace with stacked stone surround. stain grade built in bookcases, maple cabinets with granite counter top. huge center island. finish basement with wet bar could be media room/office or convert to bedroom. convenient location easy to I-400,285, shopping center, restaurant. tons of upgrade in the house. refrigerator,washer,dryer included. Whole house with hardwood floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Alderwood Lane have any available units?
317 Alderwood Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 Alderwood Lane have?
Some of 317 Alderwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Alderwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
317 Alderwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Alderwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 317 Alderwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 317 Alderwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 317 Alderwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 317 Alderwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Alderwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Alderwood Lane have a pool?
No, 317 Alderwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 317 Alderwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 317 Alderwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Alderwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Alderwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Alderwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Alderwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
