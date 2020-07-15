Amenities
2BD ROOM / 2BATH / 2 CAR GRGE CONDO FOR RENT - Property Id: 305357
wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home in a gated community less than a mile from 400! This nicely updated home showcases hardwood floors in the living & dining room warmed by a gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living space and boasts granite tile countertops and a brand new range. 2 bedrooms feature new carpet and en suite baths with white marble accents. A terrace off the living room overlooks a quiet courtyard. Two gated parking spaces,
freshly updated home convenient to shopping, restaurants and City Springs Town Center! neighborhood swimming pool, gym and more...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/306-granville-ct-atlanta-ga/305357
