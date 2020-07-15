All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 17 2020

306 Granville Ct

306 Granville Ct · (404) 808-4641
Location

306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1480 · Avail. now

$1,480

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
internet access
2BD ROOM / 2BATH / 2 CAR GRGE CONDO FOR RENT - Property Id: 305357

wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home in a gated community less than a mile from 400! This nicely updated home showcases hardwood floors in the living & dining room warmed by a gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living space and boasts granite tile countertops and a brand new range. 2 bedrooms feature new carpet and en suite baths with white marble accents. A terrace off the living room overlooks a quiet courtyard. Two gated parking spaces,
freshly updated home convenient to shopping, restaurants and City Springs Town Center! neighborhood swimming pool, gym and more...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/306-granville-ct-atlanta-ga/305357
Property Id 305357

(RLNE5961879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 306 Granville Ct have any available units?
306 Granville Ct has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Granville Ct have?
Some of 306 Granville Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Granville Ct currently offering any rent specials?
306 Granville Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Granville Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct is pet friendly.
Does 306 Granville Ct offer parking?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct offers parking.
Does 306 Granville Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Granville Ct have a pool?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct has a pool.
Does 306 Granville Ct have accessible units?
No, 306 Granville Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Granville Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Granville Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Granville Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Granville Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

