306 Granville Ct.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool internet access

2BD ROOM / 2BATH / 2 CAR GRGE CONDO FOR RENT - Property Id: 305357



wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home in a gated community less than a mile from 400! This nicely updated home showcases hardwood floors in the living & dining room warmed by a gas fireplace. The kitchen is open to the living space and boasts granite tile countertops and a brand new range. 2 bedrooms feature new carpet and en suite baths with white marble accents. A terrace off the living room overlooks a quiet courtyard. Two gated parking spaces,

freshly updated home convenient to shopping, restaurants and City Springs Town Center! neighborhood swimming pool, gym and more...

