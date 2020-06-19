All apartments in Sandy Springs
300 Johnson Ferry Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:50 PM

300 Johnson Ferry Road

300 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast · (678) 904-5864
Location

300 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1013 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
Picture Perfect Home in sought after 55+ Community of Mount Vernon Towers! You will love this one, steps from the elevator and the sitting room with in Unit Laundry! Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint! Granite and Stainless Kitchen, Open floor plan for Living and Dining Rooms. Two over sized bedrooms each with their own renovated baths. Plenty of closet space and additional private storage space. Amenities abound in the building with updated dining room, exercise room and plenty of activities and public spaces. Pool and extensive gardens to enjoy year round! Concierge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Johnson Ferry Road have any available units?
300 Johnson Ferry Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Johnson Ferry Road have?
Some of 300 Johnson Ferry Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Johnson Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 Johnson Ferry Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Johnson Ferry Road pet-friendly?
No, 300 Johnson Ferry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 300 Johnson Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 300 Johnson Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 300 Johnson Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Johnson Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Johnson Ferry Road have a pool?
Yes, 300 Johnson Ferry Road has a pool.
Does 300 Johnson Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 300 Johnson Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Johnson Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Johnson Ferry Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Johnson Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Johnson Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
