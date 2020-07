Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Great townhome tucked away and private with a nice patio. Brick with traditional styling outside, inside there is a nice livingroom with fireplace, wetbar, seperate dining room with access to the deck and kitchen. Modern eat in kitchen with pleanty of storage and lighting. Second floor hosts three spacious rooms with a master suite. Basement has plenty of space for exercise room or shop or entertainment area.