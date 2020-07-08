All apartments in Sandy Springs
265 Wembley Cir

265 Wembley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

265 Wembley Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What an awesome location for this Centrally Located home accessible to GA 400 and 285 . This Brick home boats 4 bedrooms including a lavish Master Suite with sitting area ,generous Master Bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and shower , and walk in closets.Three additional Large bedrooms with one being on main ideal for guests. This Open Concept executive home features Hardwood Floors, Two Story Family Room With Wall of Windows, Spacious Kitchen overlooking the Family Room, Stained Cabinets, Granite Counter tops,Backslash,and Stainless steel appliances, Double oven & Refrigerator, Upstairs Loft area great for a home office or entertainment area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Wembley Cir have any available units?
265 Wembley Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 265 Wembley Cir have?
Some of 265 Wembley Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Wembley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
265 Wembley Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Wembley Cir pet-friendly?
No, 265 Wembley Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 265 Wembley Cir offer parking?
Yes, 265 Wembley Cir offers parking.
Does 265 Wembley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Wembley Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Wembley Cir have a pool?
No, 265 Wembley Cir does not have a pool.
Does 265 Wembley Cir have accessible units?
No, 265 Wembley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Wembley Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Wembley Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Wembley Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Wembley Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

