265 Wembley Cir

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets oven

What an awesome location for this Centrally Located home accessible to GA 400 and 285 . This Brick home boats 4 bedrooms including a lavish Master Suite with sitting area ,generous Master Bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and shower , and walk in closets.Three additional Large bedrooms with one being on main ideal for guests. This Open Concept executive home features Hardwood Floors, Two Story Family Room With Wall of Windows, Spacious Kitchen overlooking the Family Room, Stained Cabinets, Granite Counter tops,Backslash,and Stainless steel appliances, Double oven & Refrigerator, Upstairs Loft area great for a home office or entertainment area.