Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 2410 Huntingdon Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
2410 Huntingdon Chase
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2410 Huntingdon Chase
2410 Huntingdon Chase
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2410 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Prime prime location, HOA controlled community, stainless appliances, 2nd floor unit, newly renovated, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2410 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2410 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 2410 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2410 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2410 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 2410 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 2410 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Huntingdon Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 2410 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 2410 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2410 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Similar Pages
Sandy Springs 1 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with Parking
Sandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highpoint
Perimeter Center
North Springs Apartments
Dunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs Itp
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College