24 Basswood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

One of Atlanta's best kept secrets, Lakeview at Dunwoody Springs! This spacious unit boasts an amazing location near Perimeter mall. Walkable to grocery stores, restaurants offices, & MARTA. This community is off the beaten path and provides quiet living. Included are 4 lighted tennis courts, pool, 24 hour gym, clubhouse, and 2 beautiful lakes on 7 acres. Easy access to 285 & 400 to go anywhere in Atlanta in no time. This unit features abundant natural light, garage, large living room, bonus room & walk in closets. Pet friendly. Come visit soon, this gem wont last long!