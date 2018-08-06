All apartments in Sandy Springs
Location

24 Basswood Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
One of Atlanta's best kept secrets, Lakeview at Dunwoody Springs! This spacious unit boasts an amazing location near Perimeter mall. Walkable to grocery stores, restaurants offices, & MARTA. This community is off the beaten path and provides quiet living. Included are 4 lighted tennis courts, pool, 24 hour gym, clubhouse, and 2 beautiful lakes on 7 acres. Easy access to 285 & 400 to go anywhere in Atlanta in no time. This unit features abundant natural light, garage, large living room, bonus room & walk in closets. Pet friendly. Come visit soon, this gem wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

