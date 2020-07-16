220 Glenridge Close Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SEE UPDATED PHOTOS! This beautiful, 2 story home boasts an amazing floor plan, ideal for entertaining and family get togethers. Huge kitchen with loads of cabinets and countertop space that's open view to family the room, which features a beautiful vaulted ceiling and TONS of light pouring in the many windows. The home features a Formal living, dining room with wainscoting and tray ceiling, spacious Sunroom letting in lots of natural light with transom window atop French doors off the breakfast area! All bedrooms are nicely sized including a large, deluxe, private master suite featuring a large walk-in closet and huge bath. Offering Newer flooring, ample and storage, this home is located in great neighborhood and sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Excellent schools, located minutes to 3 Marta train stations, restaurants, shopping plus more! Only 3 minute walk to Mercedes headquarters, Perimeter Mall and shopping and Pill Hill (Hospitals). Just 1 mile to GA 400 and I-285. Landlord looking for 24 month lease minimum.