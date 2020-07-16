All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like
220 Glenridge Close Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
220 Glenridge Close Cir
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM

220 Glenridge Close Cir

220 Glenridge Close Circle Northeast · (678) 437-7098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

220 Glenridge Close Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,175

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SEE UPDATED PHOTOS! This beautiful, 2 story home boasts an amazing floor plan, ideal for entertaining and family get togethers. Huge kitchen with loads of cabinets and countertop space that's open view to family the room, which features a beautiful vaulted ceiling and TONS of light pouring in the many windows. The home features a Formal living, dining room with wainscoting and tray ceiling, spacious Sunroom letting in lots of natural light with transom window atop French doors off the breakfast area! All bedrooms are nicely sized including a large, deluxe, private master suite featuring a large walk-in closet and huge bath. Offering Newer flooring, ample and storage, this home is located in great neighborhood and sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Excellent schools, located minutes to 3 Marta train stations, restaurants, shopping plus more! Only 3 minute walk to Mercedes headquarters, Perimeter Mall and shopping and Pill Hill (Hospitals). Just 1 mile to GA 400 and I-285. Landlord looking for 24 month lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 220 Glenridge Close Cir have any available units?
220 Glenridge Close Cir has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Glenridge Close Cir have?
Some of 220 Glenridge Close Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Glenridge Close Cir currently offering any rent specials?
220 Glenridge Close Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Glenridge Close Cir pet-friendly?
No, 220 Glenridge Close Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 220 Glenridge Close Cir offer parking?
Yes, 220 Glenridge Close Cir offers parking.
Does 220 Glenridge Close Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Glenridge Close Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Glenridge Close Cir have a pool?
No, 220 Glenridge Close Cir does not have a pool.
Does 220 Glenridge Close Cir have accessible units?
No, 220 Glenridge Close Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Glenridge Close Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Glenridge Close Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Glenridge Close Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Glenridge Close Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 BedroomsSandy Springs Apartments with PoolsSandy Springs Pet Friendly PlacesSandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs ApartmentsDowntown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs ItpDunwoody PanhandleLost Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College