All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 185 Windsor Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
185 Windsor Cove
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

185 Windsor Cove

185 Windsor Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

185 Windsor Cove, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning, very spacious, custom, cul de sac home BEST Sandy Springs location! All bedrooms en suite w/walk in closet. Fantastic mster retreat on main w/ huge bedrm, bath & amazing XL custom walk in closet. Hardwoods on main, open floor plan, spectacular moldings, coffered high ceiling in fireside living rm. Amazing, updated chefs kitchen open to breakfast area & fireside fam room leading onto large deck overlooking b/yard. XL dining rm. Year lease furnished or unfurnished same rent. Short term lease available furnished 3-12 months . Contact agent for more details .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Windsor Cove have any available units?
185 Windsor Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 185 Windsor Cove have?
Some of 185 Windsor Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Windsor Cove currently offering any rent specials?
185 Windsor Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Windsor Cove pet-friendly?
No, 185 Windsor Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 185 Windsor Cove offer parking?
Yes, 185 Windsor Cove offers parking.
Does 185 Windsor Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Windsor Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Windsor Cove have a pool?
No, 185 Windsor Cove does not have a pool.
Does 185 Windsor Cove have accessible units?
No, 185 Windsor Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Windsor Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Windsor Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Windsor Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Windsor Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College