128 Granville Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym clubhouse

Available Immediately! Dont miss out on this sheek and stylish Condo in Sandy Springs- conveniently located to GA-400, I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Easy access to downtown and the airport. Fantastic community with well maintained grounds, covered and secured parking, fitness center and clubhouse. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, marble backsplash, marble counter tops and farm sink. Bathroom has stylish appointments such as beautiful vanity with storage, lighted mirror, huge shower and a toto washlet. Minimum 12 month lease required.