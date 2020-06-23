All apartments in Sandy Springs
128 Granville Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

128 Granville Court

128 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

128 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Available Immediately! Dont miss out on this sheek and stylish Condo in Sandy Springs- conveniently located to GA-400, I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Easy access to downtown and the airport. Fantastic community with well maintained grounds, covered and secured parking, fitness center and clubhouse. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, marble backsplash, marble counter tops and farm sink. Bathroom has stylish appointments such as beautiful vanity with storage, lighted mirror, huge shower and a toto washlet. Minimum 12 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Granville Court have any available units?
128 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 128 Granville Court have?
Some of 128 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
128 Granville Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 128 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 128 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 128 Granville Court does offer parking.
Does 128 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Granville Court have a pool?
No, 128 Granville Court does not have a pool.
Does 128 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 128 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
