Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:14 AM

125 River North Circle

Location

125 River North Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four-Side Brick Beauty in Sandy Springs, nestled in quiet Cul-de-Sac, near Chattahoochee River! Immaculate Custom Built Home, Youngest Home in S/D, Recently Renovated. New Quarts Kitchen Countertop & Vanities in All Bathrooms, Frameless Shower Door, New Lightings, New Iron Balusters, Top Quality Real Hardwood Floor on Entire Main Floor & Dual Staircases, Freshly Recoated. Extended Kitchen Countertop, Built-In Refrigerator, Study Room off the Master Bedroom, Central Vacuum, Finished Basement, Tinted Rear Windows, Open & Bright, Meticulously Maintained, Like New!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 River North Circle have any available units?
125 River North Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 125 River North Circle have?
Some of 125 River North Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 River North Circle currently offering any rent specials?
125 River North Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 River North Circle pet-friendly?
No, 125 River North Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 125 River North Circle offer parking?
Yes, 125 River North Circle offers parking.
Does 125 River North Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 River North Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 River North Circle have a pool?
No, 125 River North Circle does not have a pool.
Does 125 River North Circle have accessible units?
No, 125 River North Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 125 River North Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 River North Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 River North Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 River North Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
