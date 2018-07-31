All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 1105 Natchez Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
1105 Natchez Trce
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:55 PM

1105 Natchez Trce

1105 Natchez Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Dunwoody Panhandle
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 Natchez Trace, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This well appointed condo is in a gorgeous community, including a tennis court, a pool, and man more amenities. Nearby Dunwoody village and Loehmans Plaza offer a variety of shopping options, and the community is quiet and welcoming.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Natchez Trce have any available units?
1105 Natchez Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 1105 Natchez Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Natchez Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Natchez Trce pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Natchez Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1105 Natchez Trce offer parking?
No, 1105 Natchez Trce does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Natchez Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Natchez Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Natchez Trce have a pool?
Yes, 1105 Natchez Trce has a pool.
Does 1105 Natchez Trce have accessible units?
No, 1105 Natchez Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Natchez Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Natchez Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Natchez Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Natchez Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College