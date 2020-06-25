1007 Pearl Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained home in the heart of the Perimeter; Spacious 3 bedrooms on top floor with option of 4th bedroom or office on the terrace level that has a full bath. Stainless steel refrigerator with granite countertops - all hardwoods on main level. Whole house is pre-wired for audio. Private screened porch off living room area facing woods. Repainted less than last year ago and hardwood flooring tile on terrace level is less than a year old. Spacious master w/ tub, separate shower & huge walk in closet. Walk to Marta Station, Costco; close to shopping & GA-400.