1007 Pearl Pt
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:52 AM

1007 Pearl Pt

Location

1007 Pearl Pt, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained home in the heart of the Perimeter; Spacious 3 bedrooms on top floor with option of 4th bedroom or office on the terrace level that has a full bath. Stainless steel refrigerator with granite countertops - all hardwoods on main level. Whole house is pre-wired for audio. Private screened porch off living room area facing woods. Repainted less than last year ago and hardwood flooring tile on terrace level is less than a year old. Spacious master w/ tub, separate shower & huge walk in closet. Walk to Marta Station, Costco; close to shopping & GA-400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Pearl Pt have any available units?
1007 Pearl Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1007 Pearl Pt have?
Some of 1007 Pearl Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Pearl Pt currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Pearl Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Pearl Pt pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Pearl Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1007 Pearl Pt offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Pearl Pt offers parking.
Does 1007 Pearl Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Pearl Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Pearl Pt have a pool?
No, 1007 Pearl Pt does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Pearl Pt have accessible units?
No, 1007 Pearl Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Pearl Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Pearl Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Pearl Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Pearl Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
