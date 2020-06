Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhome in Gated Community, Nearly new, built August 2015! Wide Open Floor Plan. End Unit with Second Private Entry on lower level bedroom/living area. 4 Beds/3.5 Baths. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Large Open Kitchen that overlooks Family Room with Hardwood Floors. Close to Perimeter Mall, Marta and shopping. Good Credit and Adequate Income Are Required. No pets preferred, but will consider pet with deposit.