/
/
/
horseshoe bend
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:07 PM
167 Apartments for rent in Horseshoe Bend, Roswell, GA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
33 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$989
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6900 Brookside Drive
6900 Brookside Drive, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Renovated 2017. This stunning cluster home is situated on a premium lot in the popular Brookside area of Horseshoe Bend. Elegant master suite on main opens to a serene patio overlooking waterfall.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 Holcomb Springs Dr
2600 Holcomb Springs Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1696 sqft
This is a wonderful three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with large workshop/bonus room in the basement. There are wood floors on the main floor and a spacious balcony overlooking private wooded lot.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3200 Brookside
3200 Brookside Drive, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3697 sqft
Located in prestigious fully $$$$ renovated Horseshoe Bend Country Club on cul-de-sac w/backyard overlooking golf course & in amazing Ponds/Waterfalls/Garden Style Brookside Community. Yard maintenance is included.
Results within 1 mile of Horseshoe Bend
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
16 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
22 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1301 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1298 sqft
Within easy reach of Georgia State Route 400, I-285 and I-85. Comfortable 2- to 3-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. High-speed internet access available.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9155 Nesbit Ferry Road
9155 Nesbit Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
Well-maintained 3BR/2.5BA end unit Townhome in Alpharetta. Laminate hardwood floor on main. Close proximity to highways, shopping, dining and award winning schools. New stove and dryer will be installed early August.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2960 Coles Way
2960 Coles Way, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2484 sqft
This is an incredible home with a fabulous floorplan! Huge Gourmet kitchen with lg breakfast area looking into the 2-story great room. S/S appliances, granite & custom tile. Separate living RM w/bay window, dining room seats 12 + & wonderful sunroom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
279 Devonshire Drive
279 Devonshire Drive, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1184 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! RECENTLY PAINTED 2BRM/2 1/2 BATH TRADITIONAL TOWNHOUSE IN A DESIRE ALPHARETTA NEIGHBORHOOD. BRICK & FRAME CONSTRUCTION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL. GREAT/DINING ROOM COMBO W/FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Horseshoe Bend
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
$
27 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
93 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
9 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
$
7 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1546 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
62 Units Available
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1349 sqft
Crest at Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
60 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
35 Units Available
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,284
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1314 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1471 sqft
Luxury units with granite counters, dishwasher and W/D hookup. The community features parking, tennis court and pool. Situated in Norcross, GA near shops and dining of US Highway 141.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
30 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GAMilton, GATucker, GALilburn, GA