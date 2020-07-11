113 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with move-in specials
“There is so much highway construction in Atlanta, motorists have to wear hard hats. Rather than face another day in Atlanta traffic, a lot of people simply die to avoid it.” (-Lewis Grizzard)
Grizzard was onto something when he lamented Atlanta traffic in his typical Georgia humor style--that might explain why wealthy and comfortable suburbs like Roswell have popped up all around the big city, giving traffic-tired Georgians a refuge from the exhaust and horns. Roswell comes in as the eighth biggest city in the state, with a population of 88,000 residents. The winters are very mild and the summers are warm, averaging in the high 80s. With the median age at 36.9 years of age, and a notably low crime rate, beautiful neighborhoods, and great schools, it's an ideal place for young professionals and new families. In fact, in 2010, CNN ranked the city number 76 in the top 100 places to live in America. Maybe because of that, housing comes at a hefty price. But if you have the time and money to find a spot in Roswell, it's worth the expense.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Roswell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Roswell apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.