Apartment List
/
GA
/
roswell
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Roswell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
83 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,698
1777 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Roswell
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
13 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
91 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,147
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1303 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
26 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Dunwoody Panhandle
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1250 sqft
**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
9 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
18 Units Available
Dunwoody Panhandle
Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1127 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1013 sqft
Gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, garages, sparkling pool and beautiful views. Homes include carpet, central air and heating, electric kitchen appliances and ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Roswell
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
61 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
35 Units Available
Huntley Hills
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
70 Units Available
The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1436 sqft
The Brunswick is now leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments on Lillian Webb Park in Downtown Norcross, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1438 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Roswell, GA

“There is so much highway construction in Atlanta, motorists have to wear hard hats. Rather than face another day in Atlanta traffic, a lot of people simply die to avoid it.” (-Lewis Grizzard)

Grizzard was onto something when he lamented Atlanta traffic in his typical Georgia humor style--that might explain why wealthy and comfortable suburbs like Roswell have popped up all around the big city, giving traffic-tired Georgians a refuge from the exhaust and horns. Roswell comes in as the eighth biggest city in the state, with a population of 88,000 residents. The winters are very mild and the summers are warm, averaging in the high 80s. With the median age at 36.9 years of age, and a notably low crime rate, beautiful neighborhoods, and great schools, it's an ideal place for young professionals and new families. In fact, in 2010, CNN ranked the city number 76 in the top 100 places to live in America. Maybe because of that, housing comes at a hefty price. But if you have the time and money to find a spot in Roswell, it's worth the expense.

Having trouble with Craigslist Roswell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Roswell, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Roswell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Roswell apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell 3 BedroomsRoswell Accessible ApartmentsRoswell Apartments under $1,000Roswell Apartments under $1,100
Roswell Apartments under $1,200Roswell Apartments with BalconyRoswell Apartments with GarageRoswell Apartments with GymRoswell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoswell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoswell Apartments with Parking
Roswell Apartments with PoolRoswell Apartments with Washer-DryerRoswell Cheap PlacesRoswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Furnished ApartmentsRoswell Luxury PlacesRoswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College