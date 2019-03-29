Rent Calculator
Redan, GA
/
6541 Wellington Chase Ct
Last updated March 29 2019 at 3:51 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6541 Wellington Chase Ct
6541 Wellington Chase Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6541 Wellington Chase Court, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in sought after community. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6541 Wellington Chase Ct have any available units?
6541 Wellington Chase Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 6541 Wellington Chase Ct have?
Some of 6541 Wellington Chase Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6541 Wellington Chase Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6541 Wellington Chase Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 Wellington Chase Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6541 Wellington Chase Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 6541 Wellington Chase Ct offer parking?
No, 6541 Wellington Chase Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6541 Wellington Chase Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6541 Wellington Chase Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 Wellington Chase Ct have a pool?
No, 6541 Wellington Chase Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6541 Wellington Chase Ct have accessible units?
No, 6541 Wellington Chase Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 Wellington Chase Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6541 Wellington Chase Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6541 Wellington Chase Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6541 Wellington Chase Ct has units with air conditioning.
