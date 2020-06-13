243 Apartments for rent in Redan, GA with balcony
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 3
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 22
In 2008, Redan, GA was voted third in CNNMoney's list of most affordable places to live. They explained the town's appeal by saying "Residents move to Redan for an easy 20-minute commute into Atlanta and quick access to Stone Mountain National Park."
Redan is a suburb of Atlanta, just 15 miles east of the big southern city. CNNMoney recently named it one of the places with the most affordable homes in the country, and people love it because they can live comfortably and cheaply and still have just a short drive into Atlanta. The city is also right on the doorstep of Stone Mountain National Park, which is a paradise for outdoor lovers with a huge mountain right in the middle of it. If you prefer hiking through beautiful landscapes to sitting in traffic, then Redan could be the perfect place for you to settle down. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.