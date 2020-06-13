Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

243 Apartments for rent in Redan, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1579 Dillard Road
1579 Dillard Road, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1700 sqft
Completely renovated home in a cozy subdivision: New floors, New paint Inside/out. Brand new stainless appliances. Great Master bed room with master bath and walk in closet. Full size open kitchen. Great room with fireplace. Private back patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1716 Tree Line Road
1716 Tree Line Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1828 sqft
*** Available Now .*** You will love this great home in quiet neighborhood that features 1,828 sq. ft of living space which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6478 Charter Way
6478 Charter Way, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
$1,025 – 2 Bed / 2.5 bath townhouse w/ deck off living room! Available May 7, 2020! Recently renovated 2/2.5 townhouse that is spacious and has fireplace. Deck off living room great for entertaining!Kitchen appliances included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4906 Fenbrook Court
4906 Fenbrook Court, Redan, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,550
2500 sqft
This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2083 Quilt Court
2083 Quilt Court, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1457 sqft
Gorgeous Brick Home in a Quite Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2244 Windrose Ct
2244 Wind Rose Ct, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
2 Bedroom spacious townhome. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6122 Great Oaks Drive
6122 Great Oaks Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1782 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BR TRAD'L IN WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. HOME FEATURES A SITTING PORCH, FORMAL LIVING & DINING, COZY DEN W/FIREPLACE, BRIGHT KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK & LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1748 Charmeth Rd
1748 Charmeth Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Redan
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithonia
2 Units Available
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1217 sqft
*Take advantage of our Welcome Home Special! Applying within 24hours of your visit gets you a $250 discount on your first months rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1262 AUTUMN HILL LANE
1262 Autumn Hill Lane, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2083 sqft
Amazing Newly Renovated 5 Bedroom Home For Rent!!!!! - This fully renovated 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level home is amazing. Brand new flooring and paint throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
4459 Colony East Dr
4459 Colony East Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1430 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath ranch plan, with screened in front porch. Ideally located. Freshly painted and ready to move in

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE NOW!!! Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook). Fresh Paint.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1091 To Lani Dr
1091 To Lani Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!***Gorgeous Recently Renovated Home for Immediate move-in!!! - GORGEOUS Home that sits on a corner lot, with side entry garage and rocking chair front porch.
City Guide for Redan, GA

In 2008, Redan, GA was voted third in CNNMoney's list of most affordable places to live. They explained the town's appeal by saying "Residents move to Redan for an easy 20-minute commute into Atlanta and quick access to Stone Mountain National Park."

Redan is a suburb of Atlanta, just 15 miles east of the big southern city. CNNMoney recently named it one of the places with the most affordable homes in the country, and people love it because they can live comfortably and cheaply and still have just a short drive into Atlanta. The city is also right on the doorstep of Stone Mountain National Park, which is a paradise for outdoor lovers with a huge mountain right in the middle of it. If you prefer hiking through beautiful landscapes to sitting in traffic, then Redan could be the perfect place for you to settle down. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Redan, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

