Apartment List
/
GA
/
redan
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Redan, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.
Results within 1 mile of Redan
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE NOW!!! Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook). Fresh Paint.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
833 Heritage Oaks Drive
833 Heritage Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed room 2.5 bath Townhome with private back yard. Section 8 Housing voucher is welcome. Complete application at www.360pmpro.com
Results within 5 miles of Redan
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3115 Robin Rd
3115 Robin Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3115 Robin Rd Available 06/19/20 Decatur Remodel - Beautiful fully remodel 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. All new appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Quiet Neighborhood and fenced in private backyard and ready for you to entertain.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3319 Pennington Drive
3319 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5174 Sheppard Court
5174 Sheppard Court, Stone Mountain, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 2BA home features a split level entry foyer, a light and spacious living room with a corner fireplace, and a spacious eat-in updated fully applianced kitchen with dining area. Enjoy laminate wood flooring throughout.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4080 Ballina Drive
4080 Ballina Drive, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2072 sqft
Amazing 4.5 /2.5 Home For Rent in Decatur GA. A Whole Extra Room for Office or Crafts! Hardwoods, Granite Counter Tops, Maple Cabinets, Updated Appliances, Upgrades Galore! Yes! It's a 4.5 bd Home.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
2086 sqft
4bd Home For Rent In Decatur With Potential 5th Bd If You Need The Space! This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program or any Subsidised Housing Voucher Program. Light, Bright And Open Two Story Brick-frame Traditional.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7777 Hansel Ln.
7777 Hansel Ln, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
3034 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3553 Oregon Trail
3553 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVEIN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and lots of window light! Pull up and into the covered two-car carport with access into this comfortable home! Tiled

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2773 Slumber Trail
2773 Slumber Trail, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2800 sqft
We are looking for a family that wants to own but can't qualify right now. You must have a down payment, not a security deposit. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath is immaculate.
City Guide for Redan, GA

In 2008, Redan, GA was voted third in CNNMoney's list of most affordable places to live. They explained the town's appeal by saying "Residents move to Redan for an easy 20-minute commute into Atlanta and quick access to Stone Mountain National Park."

Redan is a suburb of Atlanta, just 15 miles east of the big southern city. CNNMoney recently named it one of the places with the most affordable homes in the country, and people love it because they can live comfortably and cheaply and still have just a short drive into Atlanta. The city is also right on the doorstep of Stone Mountain National Park, which is a paradise for outdoor lovers with a huge mountain right in the middle of it. If you prefer hiking through beautiful landscapes to sitting in traffic, then Redan could be the perfect place for you to settle down. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Redan, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRedan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Balcony
Redan Apartments with GarageRedan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Apartments with ParkingRedan Apartments with Pool
Redan Apartments with Washer-DryerRedan Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College