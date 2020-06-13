232 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Redan, GA

Apartment List
1 of 12

5468 Panola Downs Rd
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

1 of 9

1402 Mill Lake Circle
1 Unit Available
1402 Mill Lake Circle
1402 Mill Lake Circle, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE RENT!!! This MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With Bonus Room is Located on a Large Corner Lot.

1 of 9

5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.

1 of 8

5968 Wellborn Trce
1 Unit Available
5968 Wellborn Trce
5968 Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1493 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is a MUST SEE!! Large open bright living room with separate dining room off the kitchen. Large eat-in kitchen offers new black appliance, and plenty of cabinet and countertop space.

1 of 7

6321 Laurel Post Drive
1 Unit Available
6321 Laurel Post Drive
6321 Laurel Post Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 9

6462 Marbut Road
1 Unit Available
6462 Marbut Road
6462 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1024 sqft
6462 Marbut Rd. Lithonia, GA 30058 is a single family home that contains 1,024 sq ft and was built in 1987. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.

1 of 1

6258 Marbut Farms Rd
1 Unit Available
6258 Marbut Farms Rd
6258 Marbut Farms Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available soon! The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect his or her privacy and do not disturb. We are now accepting applications for this home.

1 of 16

1748 Charmeth Rd
1 Unit Available
1748 Charmeth Rd
1748 Charmeth Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

5603 Tunbridge Wells Road
1 Unit Available
5603 Tunbridge Wells Road
5603 Tunbridge Wells Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1879 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home that comes with 1644 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15

Arbor Crossing
5 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
1 of 15

Belle Vista
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
1 of 23

Grovewood Park
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.

1 of 22

Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 23

Chelsea Place
Lithonia
2 Units Available
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great

1 of 17

Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1217 sqft
*Take advantage of our Welcome Home Special! Applying within 24hours of your visit gets you a $250 discount on your first months rent.

1 of 1

5997 Southland Drive
1 Unit Available
5997 Southland Drive
5997 Southland Drive, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE3304959)

1 of 14

5047 Martins Crossing
1 Unit Available
5047 Martins Crossing
5047 Martins Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
Nice house in Stone Mountain! - Beautiful family home, split level with four bedrooms, two baths ready for a new family. Main level has kitchen with appliances and Living/Dining Combo. Open plan for entertaining.

1 of 22

Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 18

4434 Mark Anthony Court
1 Unit Available
4434 Mark Anthony Court
4434 Mark Anthony Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with finished basement. This home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, separate dining area and lovely family room.

1 of 16

858 Martin Road
1 Unit Available
858 Martin Road
858 Martin Road, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1482 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 24

5179 Miller Woods Trl
1 Unit Available
5179 Miller Woods Trl
5179 Miller Woods Drive, DeKalb County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,595
3904 sqft
5179 Miller Woods Trail, Decatur, GA. 30035 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME. Enter this home into a large 2 story entry foyer by the front staircase adjacent to spacious separate formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 22

1091 To Lani Dr
1 Unit Available
1091 To Lani Dr
1091 To Lani Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!***Gorgeous Recently Renovated Home for Immediate move-in!!! - GORGEOUS Home that sits on a corner lot, with side entry garage and rocking chair front porch.

1 of 10

833 Heritage Oaks Drive
1 Unit Available
833 Heritage Oaks Drive
833 Heritage Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed room 2.5 bath Townhome with private back yard. Section 8 Housing voucher is welcome. Complete application at www.360pmpro.com

1 of 1

1105 Cherokee Heights
1 Unit Available
1105 Cherokee Heights
1105 Cherokee Heights Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1721 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom that comes with 1721 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
City Guide for Redan, GA

In 2008, Redan, GA was voted third in CNNMoney's list of most affordable places to live. They explained the town's appeal by saying "Residents move to Redan for an easy 20-minute commute into Atlanta and quick access to Stone Mountain National Park."

Redan is a suburb of Atlanta, just 15 miles east of the big southern city. CNNMoney recently named it one of the places with the most affordable homes in the country, and people love it because they can live comfortably and cheaply and still have just a short drive into Atlanta. The city is also right on the doorstep of Stone Mountain National Park, which is a paradise for outdoor lovers with a huge mountain right in the middle of it. If you prefer hiking through beautiful landscapes to sitting in traffic, then Redan could be the perfect place for you to settle down. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Redan, GA

Finding an apartment in Redan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

