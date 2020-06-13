232 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Redan, GA
In 2008, Redan, GA was voted third in CNNMoney's list of most affordable places to live. They explained the town's appeal by saying "Residents move to Redan for an easy 20-minute commute into Atlanta and quick access to Stone Mountain National Park."
Redan is a suburb of Atlanta, just 15 miles east of the big southern city. CNNMoney recently named it one of the places with the most affordable homes in the country, and people love it because they can live comfortably and cheaply and still have just a short drive into Atlanta. The city is also right on the doorstep of Stone Mountain National Park, which is a paradise for outdoor lovers with a huge mountain right in the middle of it. If you prefer hiking through beautiful landscapes to sitting in traffic, then Redan could be the perfect place for you to settle down. See more
Finding an apartment in Redan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.