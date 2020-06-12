/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
153 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redan, GA
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6478 Charter Way
6478 Charter Way, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
$1,025 – 2 Bed / 2.5 bath townhouse w/ deck off living room! Available May 7, 2020! Recently renovated 2/2.5 townhouse that is spacious and has fireplace. Deck off living room great for entertaining!Kitchen appliances included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2244 Windrose Ct
2244 Wind Rose Ct, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
2 Bedroom spacious townhome. Section 8 accepted.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.
Results within 1 mile of Redan
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1072 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
964 sqft
*Take advantage of our Welcome Home Special! Applying within 24hours of your visit gets you a $250 discount on your first months rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE NOW!!! Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook). Fresh Paint.
Results within 5 miles of Redan
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1250 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
28 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3162 Stratford Green Place
3162 Stratford Green Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1281 sqft
2BR/ 2BA Townhouse in the heart of Avondale Estates - 2 BD/ 2 BA, End Unit Townhouse - 1 Mile Walk to Historic Downtown Avondale Estates! Large, Open & Bright floor plan features Kitchen with Corian countertops, stained cabinetry, gas cooking, built
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1292 sqft
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway Available 07/17/20 Fabulous 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhome with Huge Bonus Room!! - Coming Soon!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ONLINE! Lovely 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome just minutes from Stone Mountain Park and I-285.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
666 Stratford Green Way
666 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chandler
3 Units Available
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
1150 Rankin St #O6
1150 Rankin Street, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed/1.5 condo unit in Sone Mountain - Cozy 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Condo Minutes from Stone Mtn. Park! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636483)