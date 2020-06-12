/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
192 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redan, GA
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2083 Quilt Court
2083 Quilt Court, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1457 sqft
Gorgeous Brick Home in a Quite Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2063 Phillips Road
2063 Phillips Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1768 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE!! This Home Has A Lot to Offer!! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With A Bonus Room. Living Room Features Fireplace, Bright Open Floor Plan and Floor to Ceiling Bay WIndows.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Mill Lake Circle
1402 Mill Lake Circle, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE RENT!!! This MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With Bonus Room is Located on a Large Corner Lot.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1579 Dillard Road
1579 Dillard Road, Redan, GA
Completely renovated home in a cozy subdivision: New floors, New paint Inside/out. Brand new stainless appliances. Great Master bed room with master bath and walk in closet. Full size open kitchen. Great room with fireplace. Private back patio.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1716 Tree Line Road
1716 Tree Line Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1828 sqft
*** Available Now .*** You will love this great home in quiet neighborhood that features 1,828 sq. ft of living space which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5968 Wellborn Trce
5968 Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1493 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is a MUST SEE!! Large open bright living room with separate dining room off the kitchen. Large eat-in kitchen offers new black appliance, and plenty of cabinet and countertop space.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
6321 Laurel Post Drive
6321 Laurel Post Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4906 Fenbrook Court
4906 Fenbrook Court, Redan, GA
This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Adcox Sq
1305 Adcox Square, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1600 sqft
Newer Cozy Condo 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, built in 2010, One car garage, swimming pool, clubhouse, in Stone Mountain, Very good location, Closing shopping and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5848 Wellborn Oaks Ct
5848 Wellborn Oaks Court, Redan, GA
LARGE HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION, WALK TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MARTA AND BALL PARK. OWNER REQUESTS NO SECTION 8
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
6462 Marbut Road
6462 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1024 sqft
6462 Marbut Rd. Lithonia, GA 30058 is a single family home that contains 1,024 sq ft and was built in 1987. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6258 Marbut Farms Rd
6258 Marbut Farms Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available soon! The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect his or her privacy and do not disturb. We are now accepting applications for this home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6122 Great Oaks Drive
6122 Great Oaks Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1782 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BR TRAD'L IN WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. HOME FEATURES A SITTING PORCH, FORMAL LIVING & DINING, COZY DEN W/FIREPLACE, BRIGHT KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK & LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1748 Charmeth Rd
1748 Charmeth Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
5712 Albans Way
5712 Albans Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4741 White Oak Path
4741 White Oak Path, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
5465 Panola Downs Road
5465 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
This spacious single family home was recently re-painted and comes with a two car garage with plenty of extra storage space, as well as a large backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated May 9 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5603 Tunbridge Wells Road
5603 Tunbridge Wells Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1879 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home that comes with 1644 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Redan
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
718 Post Road Lane
718 Post Road Lane, DeKalb County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.