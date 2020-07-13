/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
228 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Redan, GA
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
5874 Marbut Road
5874 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1768 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house was just finished up by our contractors! The modern gray paint and new vinyl plank flooring opens up this home for any decor.
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.
1820 Northwick Pl
1820 Northwick Place, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information.
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2364 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
5555 Marbut Rd
5555 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1260 sqft
Charming end unit townhome that will give you a generous amont of space to move about, all while maintaining a cozy atmosphere.
2833 Rambling Way
2833 Rambling Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
5603 Tunbridge Wells Road
5603 Tunbridge Wells Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1879 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home that comes with 1644 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1560 Burnstone Dr
1560 Burnstone Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1370 sqft
Move-In Ready 3br/2.5ba Townhome!!!! RECENTLY RENOVATED....In GREAT Community!!!***No Housing Vouchers Accepted - Come see this recently renovated townhome with an open floor plan, 2-car garage and private backyard!! This 3br/2.
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
4472 To Lani Cove
4472 To Lani Cove, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1437 sqft
Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths - BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 baths for rent. Be the first to live on this beautiful new subdivision in Stone Mountain.
800 Hemingway Road
800 Hemingway Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
2109 Creekview Trl
2109 Creekview Trail, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1480 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE Saturday July 11th from 1pm-2pm!! Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years. (RLNE5898257)
860 Forest Path
860 Forest Path, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1244 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch offers open, bright floor plan. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining room off the kitchen and new countertops. Master suite with ceiling fan, relaxing bathroom with large tub. Schedule a tour today at www.
1091 To Lani Dr
1091 To Lani Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!***Gorgeous Recently Renovated Home for Immediate move-in!!! - GORGEOUS Home that sits on a corner lot, with side entry garage and rocking chair front porch.
833 Heritage Oaks Drive
833 Heritage Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed room 2.5 bath Townhome with private back yard. Section 8 Housing voucher is welcome. Complete application at www.360pmpro.com
1105 Cherokee Heights
1105 Cherokee Heights Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1721 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom that comes with 1721 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
4976 Truitt Lane
4976 Truitt Lane, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1856 sqft
Great space in the 4.2.5 property located in Decatur. Large family room with wood-like laminate flooring. Galley kitchen. Additional room that would make a great in-home office. This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA.
1641 Elm Ridge Way
1641 Elm Ridge Way, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1440 sqft
Located in Stone Mountain, this 4/2 split-foyer home is ready for a quick move in. Finished lower level features wood-like laminated flooring. The cabinets in the kitchen are smartly refurbished with a grey and white color palette.
1280 To Lani Farm Road
1280 To Lani Farm Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1516 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
4670 Wendover Drive
4670 Wendover Drive, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2193 sqft
****NEW LISTING***Three Level Spacious Home***Move-In Ready!! - Recently renovated 4br/3ba split level home. Open floor plan, with a large and inviting living room that opens up to the dining room.
2551 Bear Mountain St.
2551 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2544 sqft
ROSEWOOD FLOORPLAN Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.