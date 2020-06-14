142 Apartments for rent in Redan, GA with garage

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 Unit Available
4906 Fenbrook Court
4906 Fenbrook Court, Redan, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,550
2500 sqft
This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook.

1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

1 Unit Available
1305 Adcox Sq
1305 Adcox Square, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1600 sqft
Newer Cozy Condo 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, built in 2010, One car garage, swimming pool, clubhouse, in Stone Mountain, Very good location, Closing shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
5848 Wellborn Oaks Ct
5848 Wellborn Oaks Court, Redan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1355 sqft
LARGE HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION, WALK TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MARTA AND BALL PARK. OWNER REQUESTS NO SECTION 8

1 Unit Available
6258 Marbut Farms Rd
6258 Marbut Farms Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available soon! The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect his or her privacy and do not disturb. We are now accepting applications for this home.

1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.

1 Unit Available
1748 Charmeth Rd
1748 Charmeth Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
5712 Albans Way
5712 Albans Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
4741 White Oak Path
4741 White Oak Path, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
5465 Panola Downs Road
5465 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
This spacious single family home was recently re-painted and comes with a two car garage with plenty of extra storage space, as well as a large backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Redan
Verified

17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.

1 Unit Available
2311 Eagles Nest Circle
2311 Eagles Nest Circle, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
5179 Miller Woods Trl
5179 Miller Woods Drive, DeKalb County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,595
3904 sqft
5179 Miller Woods Trail, Decatur, GA. 30035 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME. Enter this home into a large 2 story entry foyer by the front staircase adjacent to spacious separate formal living and dining rooms.

1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 Unit Available
4448 Malibu Drive
4448 Malibu Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1350 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 Unit Available
1091 To Lani Dr
1091 To Lani Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!***Gorgeous Recently Renovated Home for Immediate move-in!!! - GORGEOUS Home that sits on a corner lot, with side entry garage and rocking chair front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Redan
Verified

26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.

1 Unit Available
3319 Pennington Drive
3319 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5174 Sheppard Court
5174 Sheppard Court, Stone Mountain, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 2BA home features a split level entry foyer, a light and spacious living room with a corner fireplace, and a spacious eat-in updated fully applianced kitchen with dining area. Enjoy laminate wood flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
2086 sqft
4bd Home For Rent In Decatur With Potential 5th Bd If You Need The Space! This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program or any Subsidised Housing Voucher Program. Light, Bright And Open Two Story Brick-frame Traditional.

1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.
City Guide for Redan, GA

In 2008, Redan, GA was voted third in CNNMoney's list of most affordable places to live. They explained the town's appeal by saying "Residents move to Redan for an easy 20-minute commute into Atlanta and quick access to Stone Mountain National Park."

Redan is a suburb of Atlanta, just 15 miles east of the big southern city. CNNMoney recently named it one of the places with the most affordable homes in the country, and people love it because they can live comfortably and cheaply and still have just a short drive into Atlanta. The city is also right on the doorstep of Stone Mountain National Park, which is a paradise for outdoor lovers with a huge mountain right in the middle of it. If you prefer hiking through beautiful landscapes to sitting in traffic, then Redan could be the perfect place for you to settle down. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Redan, GA

Redan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

