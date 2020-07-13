/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
142 Apartments for rent in Redan, GA with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
5712 Albans Way
5712 Albans Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4741 White Oak Path
4741 White Oak Path, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Redan
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1217 sqft
*Rates include Water, sewer, trash, and pest control. 3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!! Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windward Forest 2616 Embarcadero Dr Apt 247
2616 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1217 sqft
*Rates include Water, sewer, trash, and pest control. 3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!! Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between.
Results within 5 miles of Redan
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
31 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4491 Latchwood Drive
4491 Latchwood Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1499 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,499 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
4870 Topsfield Trail
4870 Topsfield Trail, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3905 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4070 Bowie Ct
4070 Bowie Court, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1822 sqft
Well Maintained, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Spacious Ranch in Clarkston- $1600/ mo - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in Clarkston - $1600/ mo.
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
31 Sutton Place
31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1326 sqft
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level.
1 of 38
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
3307 Pointe Bleue Court
3307 Pointe Bleue Court, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2785 sqft
Property has 5 beds, 3 baths. Totally remodeled in 2012, featuring brand new kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, large swimming pool, huge back deck beautiful front yard, 2 car garage, and many more.