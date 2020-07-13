Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

284 Apartments for rent in Redan, GA with parking

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2027 Scarbrough Drive
2027 Scarbrough Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3BR 2.5BA home that features separate living and dining rooms, a cute galley kitchen and a cozy breakfast nook that opens to a large balcony deck! The master bedroom includes its own private bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1820 Northwick Pl
1820 Northwick Place, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2364 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
4906 Fenbrook Court
4906 Fenbrook Court, Redan, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,550
2500 sqft
This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5403 Wellborn Creek Drive
5403 Wellborn Creek Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1932 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained home conveniently located in Lithonia, and filled with natural sunlight throughout! On the main level there is a living room, dining room and family room with fireplace for relaxing with family.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
2833 Rambling Way
2833 Rambling Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5848 Wellborn Oaks Ct
5848 Wellborn Oaks Court, Redan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1355 sqft
LARGE HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION, WALK TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MARTA AND BALL PARK. OWNER REQUESTS NO SECTION 8

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6122 Great Oaks Drive
6122 Great Oaks Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1782 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BR TRAD'L IN WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. HOME FEATURES A SITTING PORCH, FORMAL LIVING & DINING, COZY DEN W/FIREPLACE, BRIGHT KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK & LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
5712 Albans Way
5712 Albans Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4741 White Oak Path
4741 White Oak Path, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 9

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
5465 Panola Downs Road
5465 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
This spacious single family home was recently re-painted and comes with a two car garage with plenty of extra storage space, as well as a large backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2252 Wellington Circle
2252 Wellington Circle, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1323 sqft
$999 – 2 Bed / 2 Bath house Available September 5, 2020 Beautiful Town home with spacious rooms, fireplace, and new amenities. This Townhouse features a perfect roommate plan. Each bedroom has its own separate bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1560 Burnstone Dr
1560 Burnstone Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1370 sqft
Move-In Ready 3br/2.5ba Townhome!!!! RECENTLY RENOVATED....In GREAT Community!!!***No Housing Vouchers Accepted - Come see this recently renovated townhome with an open floor plan, 2-car garage and private backyard!! This 3br/2.
Results within 1 mile of Redan
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4472 To Lani Cove
4472 To Lani Cove, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1437 sqft
Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths - BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 baths for rent. Be the first to live on this beautiful new subdivision in Stone Mountain.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2291 Rolling Trl
2291 Rolling Trail, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
Recently built townhome Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, hardwood floors on lower level, electric fireplace, gated yard, 1 car garage, yard maintenance included, alarm system, quiet community Qualifications: No evictions Must

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE Early August. Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1091 To Lani Dr
1091 To Lani Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!***Gorgeous Recently Renovated Home for Immediate move-in!!! - GORGEOUS Home that sits on a corner lot, with side entry garage and rocking chair front porch.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
CHASTAIN FLOORPLAN Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2551 Bear Mountain St.
2551 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2544 sqft
ROSEWOOD FLOORPLAN Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Redan, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

