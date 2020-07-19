Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
33 Burch Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 Burch Ave
33 Burch Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
33 Burch Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow, 2 bed, 1 bath, newly renovated, private yard, large kitchen, tile floors, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 Burch Ave have any available units?
33 Burch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 33 Burch Ave have?
Some of 33 Burch Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 33 Burch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
33 Burch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Burch Ave pet-friendly?
No, 33 Burch Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 33 Burch Ave offer parking?
No, 33 Burch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 33 Burch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Burch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Burch Ave have a pool?
No, 33 Burch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 33 Burch Ave have accessible units?
No, 33 Burch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Burch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Burch Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Burch Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Burch Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
