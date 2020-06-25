All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
215 Preserve Drive
215 Preserve Drive

215 Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

215 Preserve Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 2,000 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Preserve Drive have any available units?
215 Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 215 Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Preserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 215 Preserve Drive offer parking?
No, 215 Preserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 215 Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Preserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Preserve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Preserve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
