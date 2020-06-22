All apartments in Newnan
113 Village Place

Location

113 Village Place, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Newnan Ga. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,144.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steal appliances, 1 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Village Place have any available units?
113 Village Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 113 Village Place have?
Some of 113 Village Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Village Place currently offering any rent specials?
113 Village Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Village Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Village Place is pet friendly.
Does 113 Village Place offer parking?
Yes, 113 Village Place does offer parking.
Does 113 Village Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Village Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Village Place have a pool?
No, 113 Village Place does not have a pool.
Does 113 Village Place have accessible units?
No, 113 Village Place does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Village Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Village Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Village Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Village Place does not have units with air conditioning.
