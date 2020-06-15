All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Crossings

875 Franklin Gateway · (404) 436-6511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
Move-In By July 31st and Receive August Rent Free! Call for more info on our appointment only tours!
Location

875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA 30067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 1337 · Avail. now

$992

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1434 · Avail. now

$11,607

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
hot tub
racquetball court
The Crossings Apartments invites you to discover the lifestyle of indulgence that comes attached with being a resident of our apartments in Marietta, GA. Surrounded by rich culture and history, our community welcomes you with a warm and pet-friendly ambiance, great amenities, and a fine selection of floor plans. Pets welcome!

As you step inside our gated community, you will be greeted by finely landscaped courtyards and an overall feeling of being at home. There’s a pet park waiting for your furry friends to run free, a swimming pool with sundeck to help you unwind, a playground for the younger residents, and picnic areas with grilling stations for fun evenings around the BBQ. The clubhouse is perfect if you want to catch up with friends and neighbors, while the fitness center and business center are there to keep you on top of your game.

Next, it’s time for our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to shine. With their bright and airy interior, open-concept design, private patios o

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $60 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Crossings have any available units?
The Crossings has 3 units available starting at $906 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Crossings have?
Some of The Crossings's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossings is offering the following rent specials: Move-In By July 31st and Receive August Rent Free! Call for more info on our appointment only tours!
Is The Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossings is pet friendly.
Does The Crossings offer parking?
Yes, The Crossings offers parking.
Does The Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crossings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossings have a pool?
Yes, The Crossings has a pool.
Does The Crossings have accessible units?
Yes, The Crossings has accessible units.
Does The Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossings has units with dishwashers.
Does The Crossings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Crossings has units with air conditioning.

