/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
425 Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Green Hills
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Lavista Park
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Woodland Hills
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
33 Units Available
Lavista Park
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.
1 of 22
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2305 Westchester Ridge NE
2305 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Close-in gated community has tennis courts, pool, clubhouse with fitness and business centers. 3rd floor walk-up.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
1645 Executive Park Lane NE
1645 Executive Park Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1728 sqft
Rare opportunity in highly sought after area of City of Brookhaven. Completely renovated home that features hardwoods throughout, modern colors, granite, upgraded bathrooms, etc. Unit is in outstanding condition.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2206 Westchester Ridge
2206 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
(Property 20) Fantastic location just off N. Druid Hills Rd. with easy access to I-85.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2310 Westchester Ridge
2310 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1323 sqft
(Property 10) - Wonderful top floor 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, clean and ready to move in.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
1340 WESTCHESTER Ridge NE
1340 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
702 sqft
A lovely private (NO neighbors on either side of you!) condo complete with tennis court, overnight security patrol, media room, resort style pool and wonderful management. One assigned parking with guest parking available.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Heights
1643 Emory Place Drive NE
1643 Emory Place Northeast Drive, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Exquisite Built Townhouse. Located mins to Emory, Downtown, Midtown Atlanta. Beautiful Bright and Airy Floorplan! Separate Living and Family Rooms. Large Dining Area. Large Deck off Kitchen/Family Room overlooking church grounds next door.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Heights
1472 Fama Dr
1472 Fama Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.
1 of 35
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Briarcliff Heights
2661 Almshouse Lane NE
2661 Almshouse Ln NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 3-story townhouse in gated community, Bristol at Briarcliff. Convenient to Emory, CDC, VA, I-85, GA 400, Buckhead, Midtown & the Highlands. Shows Perfectly!
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Merry Hills
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished
Results within 1 mile of North Druid Hills
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
162 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Martin Manor
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1025 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Martin Manor
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,188
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Martin Manor
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,016
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1346 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Martin Manor
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Lavista Park
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
40 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
50 Units Available
Pine Hills
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Similar Pages
North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Druid Hills 3 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills Accessible Apartments
North Druid Hills Apartments with BalconyNorth Druid Hills Apartments with GarageNorth Druid Hills Apartments with GymNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA