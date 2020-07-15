All apartments in Marietta
908 Westland Dr.

908 Westland Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

908 Westland Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 Marietta Rental, Available Now! - ALL INQUIRES MUST BE MADE AT: www.ApplySP.com click view details then contact us. This will also provide our up to the minute availability. If the property in question is listed here, its available.
This ranch style duplex is conveniently located on the westside of the Historic Marietta Square. Pets are permitted on a per pet basis. Walk to one of Marietta City's most beautiful parks, Laurel Park. Tenants are required to carry renter's insurance. Square Properties will provide all lease documents upon application approval.

(RLNE3976516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Westland Dr. have any available units?
908 Westland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 908 Westland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
908 Westland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Westland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Westland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 908 Westland Dr. offer parking?
No, 908 Westland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 908 Westland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Westland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Westland Dr. have a pool?
No, 908 Westland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 908 Westland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 908 Westland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Westland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Westland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Westland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Westland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
