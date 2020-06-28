All apartments in Marietta
84 Durham St Sw

84 Durham Street · No Longer Available
Location

84 Durham Street, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Wonderful Updated Cottage in Heart of Marietta!! Walk to the Square and Everything it offers! Dining and Entertainment! Picture Perfect Renovated Home in Fabulous location! Beautiful! Living Room! Office! Plenty of Space for everyone! Private Owners Suite Features! 3 closets! Private Spa Bath! Second Bedrm features Sitting Rm and access to the Hall Ba! 3rd Bedrm is private and has ensuite bath! Walk through office to Spacious Kitchen, Dining and Keeping Area! Center Island! Plenty of cabinet space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Durham St Sw have any available units?
84 Durham St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 84 Durham St Sw have?
Some of 84 Durham St Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Durham St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
84 Durham St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Durham St Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Durham St Sw is pet friendly.
Does 84 Durham St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 84 Durham St Sw offers parking.
Does 84 Durham St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Durham St Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Durham St Sw have a pool?
No, 84 Durham St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 84 Durham St Sw have accessible units?
No, 84 Durham St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Durham St Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Durham St Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Durham St Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Durham St Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
