84 Durham St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Wonderful Updated Cottage in Heart of Marietta!! Walk to the Square and Everything it offers! Dining and Entertainment! Picture Perfect Renovated Home in Fabulous location! Beautiful! Living Room! Office! Plenty of Space for everyone! Private Owners Suite Features! 3 closets! Private Spa Bath! Second Bedrm features Sitting Rm and access to the Hall Ba! 3rd Bedrm is private and has ensuite bath! Walk through office to Spacious Kitchen, Dining and Keeping Area! Center Island! Plenty of cabinet space!