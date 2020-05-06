735 Stewart Avenue NW

Amenities

Wonderful Renovation of a 50's Ranch on a Large Corner Lot! Decorator Finishes! Best Location! 5 min to Marietta Square, 2.2 miles to Wellstar Kennestone, Walk to Marietta High Field, Marietta Middle School, Kennesaw Battlefield Park!! Nearby shopping everywhere! This charming home has had a complete renovation. Open Floorplan with Bonus Room, perfect for a Home Office, Playroom, Refinished Hardwoods, All New Windows, New Bathrooms, Freshly Painted Exterior Brick, Large Patio for Cookouts, New Landscaping, Want more? Shopping, Restaurants, Nightlife (when it returns)!