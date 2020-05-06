All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 735 Stewart Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
735 Stewart Avenue NW
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:00 PM

735 Stewart Avenue NW

735 Stewart Avenue Northwest · (404) 780-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

735 Stewart Avenue Northwest, Marietta, GA 30064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Renovation of a 50's Ranch on a Large Corner Lot! Decorator Finishes! Best Location! 5 min to Marietta Square, 2.2 miles to Wellstar Kennestone, Walk to Marietta High Field, Marietta Middle School, Kennesaw Battlefield Park!! Nearby shopping everywhere! This charming home has had a complete renovation. Open Floorplan with Bonus Room, perfect for a Home Office, Playroom, Refinished Hardwoods, All New Windows, New Bathrooms, Freshly Painted Exterior Brick, Large Patio for Cookouts, New Landscaping, Want more? Shopping, Restaurants, Nightlife (when it returns)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Stewart Avenue NW have any available units?
735 Stewart Avenue NW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 735 Stewart Avenue NW have?
Some of 735 Stewart Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Stewart Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
735 Stewart Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Stewart Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 735 Stewart Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 735 Stewart Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 735 Stewart Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 735 Stewart Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Stewart Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Stewart Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 735 Stewart Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 735 Stewart Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 735 Stewart Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Stewart Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 Stewart Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Stewart Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Stewart Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 735 Stewart Avenue NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW
Marietta, GA 30064
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity