697 Kiowa Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful renovated ranch style home in a perfect location. It features new inside paint with refinished hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite custom backsplash with a breakfast area and SS appliances. There is a bonus sunroom. Master has a private bath with custom tile work in shower and double vanities. Carport can easily be converted to a garage. The backyard is private with storage shed on a private culdesac.