All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 697 Kiowa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
697 Kiowa Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

697 Kiowa Dr

697 Kiowa Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

697 Kiowa Drive Northeast, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful renovated ranch style home in a perfect location. It features new inside paint with refinished hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite custom backsplash with a breakfast area and SS appliances. There is a bonus sunroom. Master has a private bath with custom tile work in shower and double vanities. Carport can easily be converted to a garage. The backyard is private with storage shed on a private culdesac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 Kiowa Dr have any available units?
697 Kiowa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 697 Kiowa Dr have?
Some of 697 Kiowa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 Kiowa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
697 Kiowa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 Kiowa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 697 Kiowa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 697 Kiowa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 697 Kiowa Dr offers parking.
Does 697 Kiowa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 Kiowa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 Kiowa Dr have a pool?
No, 697 Kiowa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 697 Kiowa Dr have accessible units?
No, 697 Kiowa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 697 Kiowa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 Kiowa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 697 Kiowa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 697 Kiowa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College