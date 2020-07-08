Beautiful renovated ranch style home in a perfect location. It features new inside paint with refinished hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite custom backsplash with a breakfast area and SS appliances. There is a bonus sunroom. Master has a private bath with custom tile work in shower and double vanities. Carport can easily be converted to a garage. The backyard is private with storage shed on a private culdesac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 697 Kiowa Dr have any available units?
697 Kiowa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 697 Kiowa Dr have?
Some of 697 Kiowa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 Kiowa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
697 Kiowa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.