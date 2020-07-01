All apartments in Marietta
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

631 Anderson Walk

631 Anderson Walk · No Longer Available
Location

631 Anderson Walk, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great East Marietta 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Brick Townhome with Full Finished Basement! Charming East Cobb community offering tree lined streets and stately brick front townhomes. Large traditional floor plan with open Living Room with corner fireplace; Formal Dining room with hardwood floors and door to Rear Deck overlooking private back yard. Great kitchen with hardwood floors, greenhouse window, and pantry. Half bath on the main. Upstairs are two oversized master suites, each with large walk in closets and private full baths. Laundry Closet located on the upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Anderson Walk have any available units?
631 Anderson Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 631 Anderson Walk have?
Some of 631 Anderson Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Anderson Walk currently offering any rent specials?
631 Anderson Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Anderson Walk pet-friendly?
No, 631 Anderson Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 631 Anderson Walk offer parking?
No, 631 Anderson Walk does not offer parking.
Does 631 Anderson Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Anderson Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Anderson Walk have a pool?
No, 631 Anderson Walk does not have a pool.
Does 631 Anderson Walk have accessible units?
No, 631 Anderson Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Anderson Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Anderson Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Anderson Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Anderson Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

