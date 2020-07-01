631 Anderson Walk

Amenities

Great East Marietta 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Brick Townhome with Full Finished Basement! Charming East Cobb community offering tree lined streets and stately brick front townhomes. Large traditional floor plan with open Living Room with corner fireplace; Formal Dining room with hardwood floors and door to Rear Deck overlooking private back yard. Great kitchen with hardwood floors, greenhouse window, and pantry. Half bath on the main. Upstairs are two oversized master suites, each with large walk in closets and private full baths. Laundry Closet located on the upper level.