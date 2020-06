Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool tennis court

Agent/Owner:This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located in Historic Marietta next to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and across from St. Joseph Catholic Church/School. It is a 3 minute walk from Lewis Park - tennis courts, playground, dog park. Walk to Kennestone Health Care for swim, Kennesaw Mountain, Star Bucks, etc. It is 1.5 miles from I-75 connector. The lot is .72 acre - lots of outdoor space to play or rest and relax!