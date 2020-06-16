All apartments in Marietta
533 Water Birch Way
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:54 PM

533 Water Birch Way

533 Water Birch Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

533 Water Birch Way NE, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TWO YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. Wonderful family home convenient to I75, shopping and dining. Quite neighbrhood in good location. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 2,441 sqft .Two story grand room, formal dining room and bright open eat-in kitchen. Guest bedroom with full bath on the main level and upper level features large owner's suite, spacious secondary bedrooms, bath and laundry room. Covered front porch plus patio in private level back yard. Please call or email for more information today! To view additional properties, please see our website at https://aristarpro.com/ , email us at aristarpropertymanagement@gmail.com or call us at 770-675-3030 and one of our experienced leasing agents will help you find the perfect home Rent: $1950 / mo.
Security Deposit: $1950
Pet nonrefundable deposit - $450
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Water Birch Way have any available units?
533 Water Birch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 533 Water Birch Way currently offering any rent specials?
533 Water Birch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Water Birch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Water Birch Way is pet friendly.
Does 533 Water Birch Way offer parking?
No, 533 Water Birch Way does not offer parking.
Does 533 Water Birch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Water Birch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Water Birch Way have a pool?
No, 533 Water Birch Way does not have a pool.
Does 533 Water Birch Way have accessible units?
No, 533 Water Birch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Water Birch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Water Birch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Water Birch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Water Birch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
