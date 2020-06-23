275 Fender Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Amazing Location! Brand New Home! - Property Id: 98299



New construction home/cannot be found on Google Maps, neighborhood address is searchable at 889 Washington Ave, Marietta, GA 30060. Adorable Craftsman inspired house is located close to Marietta SQR, easy access to HWYs, Cobb PKWY & to all shopping & entertainment. Charming corner lot has plenty of parking spaces, 2 car garage, and opens up to common area park in the neighborhood. House features welcoming wrap around front porch with covered back area. Practical and spacious separate/roommate floor plan. Open view from kitchen to family room with separate dining area which ideal to host family dinners. Kitchen features STL steel appliances, perfect size island, granite counter tops, and 42 inch cabinetry with abundance of cabinet space. Over sized Owners Suite bedroom features sitting area, two-amazing size-walk in closets, tiled master bathroom. Ideal location, brand new house!!! Washer & dryer are included. For information and showing instructions please contact Dahlia at 6785575287.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98299

Property Id 98299



(RLNE4677246)