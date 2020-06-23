All apartments in Marietta
275 Fender Walk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

275 Fender Walk

275 Fender Walk · No Longer Available
Location

275 Fender Walk, Marietta, GA 30060
Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Amazing Location! Brand New Home! - Property Id: 98299

New construction home/cannot be found on Google Maps, neighborhood address is searchable at 889 Washington Ave, Marietta, GA 30060. Adorable Craftsman inspired house is located close to Marietta SQR, easy access to HWYs, Cobb PKWY & to all shopping & entertainment. Charming corner lot has plenty of parking spaces, 2 car garage, and opens up to common area park in the neighborhood. House features welcoming wrap around front porch with covered back area. Practical and spacious separate/roommate floor plan. Open view from kitchen to family room with separate dining area which ideal to host family dinners. Kitchen features STL steel appliances, perfect size island, granite counter tops, and 42 inch cabinetry with abundance of cabinet space. Over sized Owners Suite bedroom features sitting area, two-amazing size-walk in closets, tiled master bathroom. Ideal location, brand new house!!! Washer & dryer are included. For information and showing instructions please contact Dahlia at 6785575287.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98299
Property Id 98299

(RLNE4677246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Fender Walk have any available units?
275 Fender Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 275 Fender Walk have?
Some of 275 Fender Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Fender Walk currently offering any rent specials?
275 Fender Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Fender Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 Fender Walk is pet friendly.
Does 275 Fender Walk offer parking?
Yes, 275 Fender Walk does offer parking.
Does 275 Fender Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Fender Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Fender Walk have a pool?
No, 275 Fender Walk does not have a pool.
Does 275 Fender Walk have accessible units?
No, 275 Fender Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Fender Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Fender Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Fender Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Fender Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
