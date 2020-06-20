All apartments in Marietta
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:30 PM

260 Manning Road Southwest

260 Manning Road · No Longer Available
Location

260 Manning Road, Marietta, GA 30064
Queensborough Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Must see this home! Upgraded luxury kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, hardwood floors and carpet.
Large rooms, tile bathrooms, a deck off the living room. the community offers gorgeous grounds, pool , tennis, and playgrounds.

*****************DIRECTIONS TO UNIT******************
THE WALKWAY IS LOCATED DIRECTLY TO THE LEFT OF THE PARKING LOT. FOLLOW HANGING SIGN THAT READS 260 MANNING RD

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

**************MORE PICS COMING SOON*************
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Manning Road Southwest have any available units?
260 Manning Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 260 Manning Road Southwest have?
Some of 260 Manning Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Manning Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
260 Manning Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Manning Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 260 Manning Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 260 Manning Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 260 Manning Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 260 Manning Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Manning Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Manning Road Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 260 Manning Road Southwest has a pool.
Does 260 Manning Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 260 Manning Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Manning Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Manning Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Manning Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Manning Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
