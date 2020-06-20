260 Manning Road Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Must see this home! Upgraded luxury kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, hardwood floors and carpet.

Large rooms, tile bathrooms, a deck off the living room. the community offers gorgeous grounds, pool , tennis, and playgrounds.



*****************DIRECTIONS TO UNIT******************

THE WALKWAY IS LOCATED DIRECTLY TO THE LEFT OF THE PARKING LOT. FOLLOW HANGING SIGN THAT READS 260 MANNING RD



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.



