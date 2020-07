Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

NEWLY RENOVATED CONDO WITH ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME!! CLOSE TO BATTERY PARK, SHOPPING, AND EATERIES. NESTLED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, JUST OFF COBB PARKWAY. MINUTES AWAY FROM THE MARIETTA SQUARE! ENJOY WATCHING THE SUNRISE FROM YOUR GLASS SUN ROOM, WHILE SITTING INFRONT OF A FIRE! THIS CONDO IS IT! MOVE IN SPECIAL!! FOR AN APPROVED APPLICATION AND SECURITY DEPOSIT PAID, BY APRIL 1ST-RENT WILL BE $1150.