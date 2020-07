Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Fantastic remodeled Condominium. Great place, quite place, ground floor unit. NO STAIRS to climb! Fully remodeled with new cabinets, counters and NEW HIGH efficiency Air System. Newer refrigerator, near new upgraded cabinets and counters. This is an exceptional condo! Water, Sewer, and trash included in rent! Can add a washer/Dryer for just a small up charge! Home offered and owned by Matthew Nicklin a licensed real estate agent and broker in Georgia Lic # 350266.