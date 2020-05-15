1806 Augusta Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Large 2/1 condo! Downstairs Unit, only 1 flight down offers a lot of privacy. Quick Access to Life University, Southern Polytechnic State University(KSU Marietta Campus), Kennesaw State University, HWY 75, and 20 mins to downtown Atlanta! Roommate Floor plan, plenty of storage, walk-in closets, and sun room. In unit laundry room. Rent includes Washer, Dryer, Water, Sewer, and trash collection. Unit is move in ready! Available for immediate move in!

St Augustine Place is a nice quite condominium community. A majority of the residence are owners. The neighborhood features a pool and a great location!