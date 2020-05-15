All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 1806 Augusta Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1806 Augusta Drive SE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:59 AM

1806 Augusta Drive SE

1806 Augusta Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1806 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large 2/1 condo! Downstairs Unit, only 1 flight down offers a lot of privacy. Quick Access to Life University, Southern Polytechnic State University(KSU Marietta Campus), Kennesaw State University, HWY 75, and 20 mins to downtown Atlanta! Roommate Floor plan, plenty of storage, walk-in closets, and sun room. In unit laundry room. Rent includes Washer, Dryer, Water, Sewer, and trash collection. Unit is move in ready! Available for immediate move in!
St Augustine Place is a nice quite condominium community. A majority of the residence are owners. The neighborhood features a pool and a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Augusta Drive SE have any available units?
1806 Augusta Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1806 Augusta Drive SE have?
Some of 1806 Augusta Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Augusta Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Augusta Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Augusta Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Augusta Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Augusta Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Augusta Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1806 Augusta Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 Augusta Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Augusta Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 1806 Augusta Drive SE has a pool.
Does 1806 Augusta Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1806 Augusta Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Augusta Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Augusta Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Augusta Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1806 Augusta Drive SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College