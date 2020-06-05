All apartments in Marietta
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK

1715 Barrington Overlook Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Barrington Overlook Northeast, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just Renovated! Beautiful End Unit Townhouse! Lovely new kitchen features white cabinets, beautiful granite, all new SS appliances, new fixtures and lighting! Luxury vinyl hardwood floors complete kitchen, LR and PR on main level. Large Open living w/slate fireplace & french doors to your private deck. New carpet on stairs and both great sized bedrooms. Walk in closet & laundry up! New lighting & hardware throughout home. Interior and exterior painting. Huge private backyard with garden area. Mins from Kennesaw State. Fantastic location w/great shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK have any available units?
1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK have?
Some of 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK currently offering any rent specials?
1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK pet-friendly?
No, 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK offer parking?
Yes, 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK offers parking.
Does 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK have a pool?
No, 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK does not have a pool.
Does 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK have accessible units?
No, 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK does not have units with air conditioning.
