1715 BARRINGTON OVERLOOK

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just Renovated! Beautiful End Unit Townhouse! Lovely new kitchen features white cabinets, beautiful granite, all new SS appliances, new fixtures and lighting! Luxury vinyl hardwood floors complete kitchen, LR and PR on main level. Large Open living w/slate fireplace & french doors to your private deck. New carpet on stairs and both great sized bedrooms. Walk in closet & laundry up! New lighting & hardware throughout home. Interior and exterior painting. Huge private backyard with garden area. Mins from Kennesaw State. Fantastic location w/great shopping & restaurants.