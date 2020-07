Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! Available for showings after 10/25. Adorable 2 bedorom 1 bath bungalow in Marietta. Hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen iwth gas stove. Large corner lot with fenced in back yard and extra storage shed. Convient to I-75/I-285/120 Loop and Marietta Square. Call today to schedule a showing. Available for move in after 11/1/2019.